Digital Packaging Printing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Due to the growing demand for suitable printing and the growing demand for packaging printing, the market is expected to grow rapidly. Factors such as rapid industrialization and the growth of global manufacturing are driving demand for packaging printing. In terms of value, the digital printing sector occupies a large market share. Due to its attractive point of sale (POS) aesthetic appeal, this product is very popular in packaging printing for personal care and cosmetics products, so it is expected Grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Packaging Printing in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Digital Packaging Printing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Packaging Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Folding Cartons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Packaging Printing include Mondi Plc, Sonoco, Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles, WS Packaging Group and Oppan Printing Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Packaging Printing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Packaging Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Folding Cartons
Labels and Tags
Textile and Fabric
Others
Global Digital Packaging Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Residents and Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Global Digital Packaging Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Packaging Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Packaging Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Digital Packaging Printing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Digital Packaging Printing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mondi Plc
Sonoco
Amcor Limited
Constantia Flexibles
WS Packaging Group
Oppan Printing Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Packaging Printing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Packaging Printing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Packaging Printing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Packaging Printing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Packaging Printing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Packaging Printing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Packaging Printing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Packaging Printing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Packaging Printing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Packaging Printing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Packaging Printing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Packaging Printing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Packaging Printing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital P
