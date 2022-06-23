Digital Packaging Printing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Due to the growing demand for suitable printing and the growing demand for packaging printing, the market is expected to grow rapidly. Factors such as rapid industrialization and the growth of global manufacturing are driving demand for packaging printing. In terms of value, the digital printing sector occupies a large market share. Due to its attractive point of sale (POS) aesthetic appeal, this product is very popular in packaging printing for personal care and cosmetics products, so it is expected Grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Packaging Printing in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Digital Packaging Printing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Packaging Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Folding Cartons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Packaging Printing include Mondi Plc, Sonoco, Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles, WS Packaging Group and Oppan Printing Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Packaging Printing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Packaging Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Folding Cartons

Labels and Tags

Textile and Fabric

Others

Global Digital Packaging Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Residents and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Digital Packaging Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Packaging Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Packaging Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Packaging Printing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Digital Packaging Printing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mondi Plc

Sonoco

Amcor Limited

Constantia Flexibles

WS Packaging Group

Oppan Printing Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Packaging Printing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Packaging Printing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Packaging Printing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Packaging Printing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Packaging Printing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Packaging Printing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Packaging Printing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Packaging Printing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Packaging Printing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Packaging Printing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Packaging Printing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Packaging Printing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Packaging Printing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Packaging Printing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital P

