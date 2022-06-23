Biological Fungicide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

As population growth demands increased food security, advances in farming methods and technologies, and changes in climatic conditions conducive to disease, agriculture will grow significantly. Fungicides are highly used to destroy harmful fungi that affect crop yields. Therefore, fungicides are increasingly required worldwide to reduce crop losses. Biofungicides or biofungicides include beneficial microorganisms for controlling fungal diseases. Many of these beneficial microorganisms are naturally present in the soil. Biological fungicides are usually used before the disease occurs. If used in conjunction with good agricultural practices, their efficiency will increase. Biofungicides have different modes of action, such as competition / exclusion, antibacterial, parasitic, inducing resistance and promoting plant growth. Demand for fungicides is expected to remain high in various regions due to the increased variety of crops grown in large numbers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biological Fungicide in global, including the following market information:

Global Biological Fungicide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/158867/global-biological-fungicide-forecast-market-2022-2028-714

Global Biological Fungicide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Biological Fungicide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biological Fungicide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microbial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biological Fungicide include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Nufarm and Seipasa SA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biological Fungicide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biological Fungicide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biological Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microbial

Botanical

Global Biological Fungicide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biological Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Foliar spray

Chemigation

Global Biological Fungicide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biological Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biological Fungicide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biological Fungicide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biological Fungicide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Biological Fungicide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva

Syngenta AG

FMC Corporation

Nufarm

Seipasa SA

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158867/global-biological-fungicide-forecast-market-2022-2028-714

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biological Fungicide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biological Fungicide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biological Fungicide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biological Fungicide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biological Fungicide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biological Fungicide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biological Fungicide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biological Fungicide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biological Fungicide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biological Fungicide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biological Fungicide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biological Fungicide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biological Fungicide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Fungicide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biological Fungicide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Fungicide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158867/global-biological-fungicide-forecast-market-2022-2028-714

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

