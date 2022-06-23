Duplex Head Nails Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Duplex head nails are specialty nails useful for temporary construction, such as form work for pouring concrete or attaching temporary cleats during roofing work. You drive the nail until the lower head is flush with the wood. When it’s time to disassemble the project, you can extract the nail using the upper head and the claw of your hammer or pull bar.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Duplex Head Nails in global, including the following market information:
Global Duplex Head Nails Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Duplex Head Nails Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Duplex Head Nails companies in 2021 (%)
The global Duplex Head Nails market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Nails Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Duplex Head Nails include ITW Group, Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd., Grip-Rite, Tree Island Steel, H. D. Wires Private Limited, Simpson Strong Tie, Everbilt, Integral Building Products and Maze Nails, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Duplex Head Nails manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Duplex Head Nails Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Duplex Head Nails Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Nails
Stainless Steel Nails
Other
Global Duplex Head Nails Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Duplex Head Nails Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Duplex Head Nails Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Duplex Head Nails Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Duplex Head Nails revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Duplex Head Nails revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Duplex Head Nails sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Duplex Head Nails sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ITW Group
Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd.
Grip-Rite
Tree Island Steel
H. D. Wires Private Limited
Simpson Strong Tie
Everbilt
Integral Building Products
Maze Nails
Herco
Mid-Continent Nail
Duchesne
N.Z Nail
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Duplex Head Nails Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Duplex Head Nails Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Duplex Head Nails Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Duplex Head Nails Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Duplex Head Nails Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Duplex Head Nails Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Duplex Head Nails Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Duplex Head Nails Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Duplex Head Nails Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Duplex Head Nails Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Duplex Head Nails Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Duplex Head Nails Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Duplex Head Nails Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Duplex Head Nails Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Duplex Head Nails Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Duplex Head Nails Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Duplex Head Nails Market Size Markets, 2021 &
