Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

One of the main factors for feed in poultry production is cost. Therefore, reducing feed costs per chicken is a top priority. Poultry production must be efficient because feed must be converted into meat and eggs. Feed costs can be reduced by adding feed additives such as enzymes and antioxidants. These additives can increase digestibility and prevent nutrient loss, thereby allowing poultry to obtain more nutritional value from the same amount of feed. Synthetic antioxidants are usually produced in the form of pure substances with a consistent composition and used in the form of clearly defined mixtures with the pure substances. Higher stability, availability and lower production costs have driven the growth of the synthetic segment in the feed antioxidant market. It also protects fat-soluble vitamins and other nutrients from oxidative degradation and loss of active ingredients in the feed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Feed Antioxidants in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Synthetic Feed Antioxidants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Feed Antioxidants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BHT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Feed Antioxidants include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nutreco, Alltech, Caldic, Novus International, Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Feed Antioxidants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BHT

BHA

Ethoxyquin

Propyl gallate

Others

Global Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aquaculture

Pets

Global Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Feed Antioxidants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Feed Antioxidants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Feed Antioxidants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Synthetic Feed Antioxidants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM NV

Nutreco

Alltech

Caldic

Novus International

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

