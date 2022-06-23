Biological Nematicides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Because cotton, soybeans, fruits and vegetables are important drivers of the nematicides market. In North and South America, genetically modified crops account for the largest area, and high investment related to agricultural inputs such as seeds will become one of the main driving forces for the adoption of biocide. Infestations by biocides are difficult to detect and are usually attributed to other causes, whose harm is often underestimated. The large-scale elimination of active ingredients used to control nematodes will also promote the use of new and innovative control measures. The growing environmental problems associated with the use of chemicals to control nematodes have paved the way for the use of biological control methods. As consumers become more aware of the importance of organic food, the adoption of sustainable agriculture and integrated pest management solutions has increased.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biological Nematicides in global, including the following market information:
Global Biological Nematicides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biological Nematicides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Biological Nematicides companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biological Nematicides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fumigant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biological Nematicides include Bayer AG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Corteva Agriscience, BASF SE, Adama Agricultural Solutions, FMC Corporation, Nufarm and Isagro Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biological Nematicides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biological Nematicides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biological Nematicides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fumigant
Organic Phosphate
Carbamate
Other
Global Biological Nematicides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biological Nematicides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fumigation
Soil Dressing
Drenching
Seed Treatment
Global Biological Nematicides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biological Nematicides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biological Nematicides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biological Nematicides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biological Nematicides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Biological Nematicides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer AG
Syngenta Crop Protection AG
Corteva Agriscience
BASF SE
Adama Agricultural Solutions
FMC Corporation
Nufarm
Isagro Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biological Nematicides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biological Nematicides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biological Nematicides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biological Nematicides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biological Nematicides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biological Nematicides Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biological Nematicides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biological Nematicides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biological Nematicides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biological Nematicides Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biological Nematicides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biological Nematicides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biological Nematicides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Nematicides Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biological Nematicides Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Nematicides Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
