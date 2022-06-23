Biological Nematicides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Because cotton, soybeans, fruits and vegetables are important drivers of the nematicides market. In North and South America, genetically modified crops account for the largest area, and high investment related to agricultural inputs such as seeds will become one of the main driving forces for the adoption of biocide. Infestations by biocides are difficult to detect and are usually attributed to other causes, whose harm is often underestimated. The large-scale elimination of active ingredients used to control nematodes will also promote the use of new and innovative control measures. The growing environmental problems associated with the use of chemicals to control nematodes have paved the way for the use of biological control methods. As consumers become more aware of the importance of organic food, the adoption of sustainable agriculture and integrated pest management solutions has increased.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biological Nematicides in global, including the following market information:

Global Biological Nematicides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/158869/global-biological-nematicides-forecast-market-2022-2028-187

Global Biological Nematicides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Biological Nematicides companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biological Nematicides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fumigant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biological Nematicides include Bayer AG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Corteva Agriscience, BASF SE, Adama Agricultural Solutions, FMC Corporation, Nufarm and Isagro Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biological Nematicides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biological Nematicides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biological Nematicides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fumigant

Organic Phosphate

Carbamate

Other

Global Biological Nematicides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biological Nematicides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fumigation

Soil Dressing

Drenching

Seed Treatment

Global Biological Nematicides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biological Nematicides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biological Nematicides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biological Nematicides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biological Nematicides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Biological Nematicides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer AG

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Corteva Agriscience

BASF SE

Adama Agricultural Solutions

FMC Corporation

Nufarm

Isagro Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158869/global-biological-nematicides-forecast-market-2022-2028-187

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biological Nematicides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biological Nematicides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biological Nematicides Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biological Nematicides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biological Nematicides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biological Nematicides Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biological Nematicides Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biological Nematicides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biological Nematicides Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biological Nematicides Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biological Nematicides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biological Nematicides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biological Nematicides Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Nematicides Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biological Nematicides Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Nematicides Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158869/global-biological-nematicides-forecast-market-2022-2028-187

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

