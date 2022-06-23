Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nitrogen is one of the most widely consumed nutrients of all macro and trace elements required for plant growth. It is used to build amino acids, produce proteins, and participate in almost all biochemical reactions in plants. Insufficient use of nitrogen in soil is a common problem that farmers often see. Therefore, additional liquid nitrogen fertilization is required to eliminate this problem. Urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and calcium nitrate are usually nutritional sources of liquid nitrogen. In addition, various combinations of nutrients are manufactured and used to provide nutrients to plants. Therefore, global demand for liquid nitrogen fertilizers remains high.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer in global, including the following market information:

Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer include Nutrien, Yara International ASA, SociedadQuímicaY Minera De Chile, Mosaic Company, EuroChem, CF Industries Holdings and Compass Minerals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

Urea-Ammonium Nitrate

Potassium Nitrate

Phosphorus Pentoxide (P205)

Others

Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nutrien

Yara International ASA

SociedadQuímicaY Minera De Chile

Mosaic Company

EuroChem

CF Industries Holdings

Compass Minerals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Ni

