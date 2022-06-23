Eco-friendly PET Film Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Eco-friendly PET Film market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Eco-friendly PET Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Eco-friendly PET Film market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Transparent PET Film

White PET Film

Segment by Application

Label

Printing & Packaging

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Toray

TOYOBO

Klöckner Pentaplast

SKC

Polyplex

Terphane

COSSMA

Mondi Group

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Eco-friendly PET Film consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Eco-friendly PET Film market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Eco-friendly PET Film manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Eco-friendly PET Film with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Eco-friendly PET Film submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Eco-friendly PET Film companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Eco-friendly PET Film Product Introduction

1.2 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Eco-friendly PET Film in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Eco-friendly PET Film Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Eco-friendly PET Film Industry Trends

1.5.2 Eco-friendly PET Film Market Drivers

1.5.3 Eco-friendly PET Film Market Challenges

1.5.4 Eco-friendly PET Film Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Eco-friendly PET Film Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Transparent PET Film

2.1.2 White PET Film

2.2 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Eco-friendly PET Film Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Label

3.1.2 Printing & Packaging

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Eco-friendly PET Film Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Eco-friendly PET Film Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Eco-friendly PET Film in 2021

4.2.3 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Eco-friendly PET Film Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Eco-friendly PET Film Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Eco-friendly PET Film Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Eco-friendly PET Film Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Eco-friendly PET Film Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Eco-friendly PET Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Eco-friendly PET Film Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Eco-friendly PET Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Eco-friendly PET Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly PET Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Eco-friendly PET Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Toray

7.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

7.1.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Toray Eco-friendly PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Toray Eco-friendly PET Film Products Offered

7.1.5 Toray Recent Development

7.2 TOYOBO

7.2.1 TOYOBO Corporation Information

7.2.2 TOYOBO Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 TOYOBO Eco-friendly PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 TOYOBO Eco-friendly PET Film Products Offered

7.2.5 TOYOBO Recent Development

7.3 Klöckner Pentaplast

7.3.1 Klöckner Pentaplast Corporation Information

7.3.2 Klöckner Pentaplast Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Klöckner Pentaplast Eco-friendly PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Klöckner Pentaplast Eco-friendly PET Film Products Offered

7.3.5 Klöckner Pentaplast Recent Development

7.4 SKC

7.4.1 SKC Corporation Information

7.4.2 SKC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SKC Eco-friendly PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SKC Eco-friendly PET Film Products Offered

7.4.5 SKC Recent Development

7.5 Polyplex

7.5.1 Polyplex Corporation Information

7.5.2 Polyplex Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Polyplex Eco-friendly PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Polyplex Eco-friendly PET Film Products Offered

7.5.5 Polyplex Recent Development

7.6 Terphane

7.6.1 Terphane Corporation Information

7.6.2 Terphane Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Terphane Eco-friendly PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Terphane Eco-friendly PET Film Products Offered

7.6.5 Terphane Recent Development

7.7 COSSMA

7.7.1 COSSMA Corporation Information

7.7.2 COSSMA Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 COSSMA Eco-friendly PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 COSSMA Eco-friendly PET Film Products Offered

7.7.5 COSSMA Recent Development

7.8 Mondi Group

7.8.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mondi Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Mondi Group Eco-friendly PET Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Mondi Group Eco-friendly PET Film Products Offered

7.8.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Eco-friendly PET Film Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Eco-friendly PET Film Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Eco-friendly PET Film Distributors

8.3 Eco-friendly PET Film Production Mode & Process

8.4 Eco-friendly PET Film Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Eco-friendly PET Film Sales Channels

8.4.2 Eco-friendly PET Film Distributors

8.5 Eco-friendly PET Film Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

