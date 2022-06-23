Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The rapid growth of the dairy industry and regulations The products used for water safety and filtration have greatly driven the membrane filtration market. In addition, as demand for quality products and the efficiency provided by membrane filtration technology continues to grow, so does the demand for membrane filtration for a variety of end uses. Reverse osmosis (RO) technology is used to remove harmful pollutants from water by increasing the pressure of the water through a semi-permeable membrane. This process usually removes minerals such as iron, fluorine, lead, salt, manganese and calcium. Reverse osmosis provides high efficiency in water purification; it can usually remove up to 99% of most mineral contaminants. Therefore, RO has witnessed a huge demand for water purification purposes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration in global, including the following market information:
Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration companies in 2021 (%)
The global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spiral Wound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration include Alfa Laval AB, DowDuPont, Suez Water Technologies and Solutions, GEA Group AG, Pall Corporation, 3M Company, Koch Membrane Systems Inc, Veolia and SPX Flow. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spiral Wound
Tubular Systems
Plates and Frames and Hollow Fibers
Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water and Wastewater
Food and Beverages
Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alfa Laval AB
DowDuPont
Suez Water Technologies and Solutions
GEA Group AG
Pall Corporation
3M Company
Koch Membrane Systems Inc
Veolia
SPX Flow
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filtration Players in Global Market
