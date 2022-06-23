Palm Industrial Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The biodiesel industry is expected to become a major source of revenue for industrial oil manufacturers in the next few years due to its reduced impact on the environment. Due to the development of the chemical, biodiesel and cosmetics industries, the industrial sectors of emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific region are also growing, of which China and India are the hubs of industrial oils. The industrial oil market is divided into soybeans, corn, sunflower, cottonseed, rapeseed, palm and others (olive oil, safflower, copra, peanut, linseed / flaxseed and grapeseed). The palm oil market is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The Asia Pacific market has witnessed rapid growth in Indonesia and Malaysia, which account for more than 85% of global palm oil. This provides growth opportunities for palm oil manufacturers in these countries as they can export and use them domestically in industries such as biofuels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Palm Industrial Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Palm Industrial Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Palm Industrial Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Palm Industrial Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Palm Industrial Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Grade I (Light) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Palm Industrial Oil include Cargill, Bunge Limited, Wilmar International, Louis Dreyfus Company, Archer Daniels Midland, Buhler Group and Gemtek Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Palm Industrial Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Palm Industrial Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Palm Industrial Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Grade I (Light)

Grade II (Medium)

Grade III (Heavy)

Global Palm Industrial Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Palm Industrial Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biofuel

Paints and Coatings

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Palm Industrial Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Palm Industrial Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Palm Industrial Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Palm Industrial Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Palm Industrial Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Palm Industrial Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

Bunge Limited

Wilmar International

Louis Dreyfus Company

Archer Daniels Midland

Buhler Group

Gemtek Products

