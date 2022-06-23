rPET Resin Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States rPET Resin market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global rPET Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the rPET Resin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Low Content rPET Resin

High Content rPET Resin

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

PolyQuest

Extrupet

PTP Group

Unifi, Inc

Marglen Industries

ALPLA

San Miguel Industrial

Indorama Ventures

NEO GROUP

Martogg

EcoBlue

Hiroyuki Industries (M) Sdn Bhd

Kyoei Industry

Sumilon Eco Pet SARL

Visy

Ice River Sustainable Solutions

PLASTREC

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global rPET Resin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of rPET Resin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global rPET Resin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the rPET Resin with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of rPET Resin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> rPET Resin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 rPET Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Global rPET Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global rPET Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global rPET Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States rPET Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States rPET Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States rPET Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 rPET Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States rPET Resin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of rPET Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 rPET Resin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 rPET Resin Industry Trends

1.5.2 rPET Resin Market Drivers

1.5.3 rPET Resin Market Challenges

1.5.4 rPET Resin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 rPET Resin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Low Content rPET Resin

2.1.2 High Content rPET Resin

2.2 Global rPET Resin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global rPET Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global rPET Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global rPET Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States rPET Resin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States rPET Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States rPET Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States rPET Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 rPET Resin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food Packaging

3.1.2 Industrial

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global rPET Resin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global rPET Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global rPET Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global rPET Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States rPET Resin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States rPET Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States rPET Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States rPET Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global rPET Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global rPET Resin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global rPET Resin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global rPET Resin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global rPET Resin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global rPET Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global rPET Resin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 rPET Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of rPET Resin in 2021

4.2.3 Global rPET Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global rPET Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global rPET Resin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers rPET Resin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into rPET Resin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States rPET Resin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top rPET Resin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States rPET Resin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States rPET Resin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global rPET Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global rPET Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global rPET Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global rPET Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global rPET Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global rPET Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global rPET Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global rPET Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America rPET Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America rPET Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific rPET Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific rPET Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe rPET Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe rPET Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America rPET Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America rPET Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa rPET Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa rPET Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 PolyQuest

7.1.1 PolyQuest Corporation Information

7.1.2 PolyQuest Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 PolyQuest rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 PolyQuest rPET Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 PolyQuest Recent Development

7.2 Extrupet

7.2.1 Extrupet Corporation Information

7.2.2 Extrupet Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Extrupet rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Extrupet rPET Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Extrupet Recent Development

7.3 PTP Group

7.3.1 PTP Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 PTP Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 PTP Group rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 PTP Group rPET Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 PTP Group Recent Development

7.4 Unifi, Inc

7.4.1 Unifi, Inc Corporation Information

7.4.2 Unifi, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Unifi, Inc rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Unifi, Inc rPET Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Unifi, Inc Recent Development

7.5 Marglen Industries

7.5.1 Marglen Industries Corporation Information

7.5.2 Marglen Industries Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Marglen Industries rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Marglen Industries rPET Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 Marglen Industries Recent Development

7.6 ALPLA

7.6.1 ALPLA Corporation Information

7.6.2 ALPLA Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ALPLA rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ALPLA rPET Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 ALPLA Recent Development

7.7 San Miguel Industrial

7.7.1 San Miguel Industrial Corporation Information

7.7.2 San Miguel Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 San Miguel Industrial rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 San Miguel Industrial rPET Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 San Miguel Industrial Recent Development

7.8 Indorama Ventures

7.8.1 Indorama Ventures Corporation Information

7.8.2 Indorama Ventures Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Indorama Ventures rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Indorama Ventures rPET Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Development

7.9 NEO GROUP

7.9.1 NEO GROUP Corporation Information

7.9.2 NEO GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 NEO GROUP rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 NEO GROUP rPET Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 NEO GROUP Recent Development

7.10 Martogg

7.10.1 Martogg Corporation Information

7.10.2 Martogg Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Martogg rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Martogg rPET Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 Martogg Recent Development

7.11 EcoBlue

7.11.1 EcoBlue Corporation Information

7.11.2 EcoBlue Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 EcoBlue rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 EcoBlue rPET Resin Products Offered

7.11.5 EcoBlue Recent Development

7.12 Hiroyuki Industries (M) Sdn Bhd

7.12.1 Hiroyuki Industries (M) Sdn Bhd Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hiroyuki Industries (M) Sdn Bhd Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hiroyuki Industries (M) Sdn Bhd rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hiroyuki Industries (M) Sdn Bhd Products Offered

7.12.5 Hiroyuki Industries (M) Sdn Bhd Recent Development

7.13 Kyoei Industry

7.13.1 Kyoei Industry Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kyoei Industry Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Kyoei Industry rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Kyoei Industry Products Offered

7.13.5 Kyoei Industry Recent Development

7.14 Sumilon Eco Pet SARL

7.14.1 Sumilon Eco Pet SARL Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sumilon Eco Pet SARL Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sumilon Eco Pet SARL rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sumilon Eco Pet SARL Products Offered

7.14.5 Sumilon Eco Pet SARL Recent Development

7.15 Visy

7.15.1 Visy Corporation Information

7.15.2 Visy Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Visy rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Visy Products Offered

7.15.5 Visy Recent Development

7.16 Ice River Sustainable Solutions

7.16.1 Ice River Sustainable Solutions Corporation Information

7.16.2 Ice River Sustainable Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Ice River Sustainable Solutions rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Ice River Sustainable Solutions Products Offered

7.16.5 Ice River Sustainable Solutions Recent Development

7.17 PLASTREC

7.17.1 PLASTREC Corporation Information

7.17.2 PLASTREC Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 PLASTREC rPET Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 PLASTREC Products Offered

7.17.5 PLASTREC Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 rPET Resin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 rPET Resin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 rPET Resin Distributors

8.3 rPET Resin Production Mode & Process

8.4 rPET Resin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 rPET Resin Sales Channels

8.4.2 rPET Resin Distributors

8.5 rPET Resin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

