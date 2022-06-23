Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Increasing preferences for products with natural ingredients, growing demand for functional food and beverage products, and growing widespread use in the personal and cosmetic industries are some of the factors driving the growth of the procyanidins market. Manufacturers in this market are focusing on developing proanthocyanidin products to suit a variety of applications, such as healthcare, skin care, functional foods and beverages, and pet nutrition. The cranberry segment is expected to occupy the largest market share in the proanthocyanidin market over the forecast period, as it has multiple health benefits, making it a universal ingredient in the food, pharmaceutical and personal care industries. Cranberry-derived A-type proanthocyanidins have a unique molecular structure and strong bacterial anti-adhesion activity, which helps maintain personal hygiene.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cranberry Proanthocyanidins in global, including the following market information:

Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Cranberry Proanthocyanidins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cranberry Proanthocyanidins include Naturex, Indena SPA, Nexira, Polyphenolics, Eevia Health, Alive by Nature and Swanson Health Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cranberry Proanthocyanidins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type A

Type B

Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals and Dietary Supplements

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Functional Food and Beverages

Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cranberry Proanthocyanidins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cranberry Proanthocyanidins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cranberry Proanthocyanidins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cranberry Proanthocyanidins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Naturex

Indena SPA

Nexira

Polyphenolics

Eevia Health

Alive by Nature

Swanson Health Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cranberry Proanthocyanidins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

