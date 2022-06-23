Textile Softening Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The main factors driving the market include growing demand for technical textiles and functional home textile finishing agents. However, strict environmental regulations regarding the treatment of textile finishing wastewater have become a major limitation of the market. Softening finishes are the fastest growing finishes in the world. The softener forms a coating on the fibers, thereby reducing friction between the fibers and at the same time enhancing abrasion resistance. In addition, due to the increased mobility, the fibers lose stiffness and absorb and eliminate mechanical stresses in a better way, which reduces tear strength and pilling tendency. These factors have increased the use of softening finishing agents in apparel textiles and home textiles, thereby completely promoting the growth of textile finishing chemicals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Softening Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Textile Softening Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Textile Softening Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Textile Softening Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Textile Softening Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pad-Dry Cure Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Textile Softening Agent include Huntsman Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Archroma, Evonik Industries, Dupont, Solvay SA and Tanatex Chemicals B.V, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Textile Softening Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Textile Softening Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Textile Softening Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pad-Dry Cure Process
Exhaust Dyeing Process
Others
Global Textile Softening Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Textile Softening Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clothing Textile
Home Textile
Technical Textile
Others
Global Textile Softening Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Textile Softening Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Textile Softening Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Textile Softening Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Textile Softening Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Textile Softening Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huntsman Corporation
Wacker Chemie AG
The Dow Chemical Company
Archroma
Evonik Industries
Dupont
Solvay SA
Tanatex Chemicals B.V
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Textile Softening Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Textile Softening Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Textile Softening Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Textile Softening Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Textile Softening Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Textile Softening Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Textile Softening Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Textile Softening Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Textile Softening Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Textile Softening Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Textile Softening Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Textile Softening Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Textile Softening Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Softening Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Textile Softening Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Softening Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
