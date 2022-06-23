Textile Softening Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The main factors driving the market include growing demand for technical textiles and functional home textile finishing agents. However, strict environmental regulations regarding the treatment of textile finishing wastewater have become a major limitation of the market. Softening finishes are the fastest growing finishes in the world. The softener forms a coating on the fibers, thereby reducing friction between the fibers and at the same time enhancing abrasion resistance. In addition, due to the increased mobility, the fibers lose stiffness and absorb and eliminate mechanical stresses in a better way, which reduces tear strength and pilling tendency. These factors have increased the use of softening finishing agents in apparel textiles and home textiles, thereby completely promoting the growth of textile finishing chemicals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Softening Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Textile Softening Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Textile Softening Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Textile Softening Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Textile Softening Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pad-Dry Cure Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Textile Softening Agent include Huntsman Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Archroma, Evonik Industries, Dupont, Solvay SA and Tanatex Chemicals B.V, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Textile Softening Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Textile Softening Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Textile Softening Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pad-Dry Cure Process

Exhaust Dyeing Process

Others

Global Textile Softening Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Textile Softening Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing Textile

Home Textile

Technical Textile

Others

Global Textile Softening Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Textile Softening Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Textile Softening Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Textile Softening Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Textile Softening Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Textile Softening Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Archroma

Evonik Industries

Dupont

Solvay SA

Tanatex Chemicals B.V

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Textile Softening Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Textile Softening Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Textile Softening Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Textile Softening Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Textile Softening Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Textile Softening Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Textile Softening Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Textile Softening Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Textile Softening Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Textile Softening Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Textile Softening Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Textile Softening Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Textile Softening Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Softening Agent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Textile Softening Agent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Softening Agent Companies

4 Sights by Product

