Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The growth of the reverse osmosis membrane market can be attributed to the growing gap between water demand and supply. The continuous improvement of government regulations on water quality and the increasing demand for desalination in dry regions are the driving factors for the reverse osmosis membrane market. According to the type of material, the reverse osmosis membrane market has been subdivided into cellulose-based films and film composite membranes. In terms of the value of the global reverse osmosis membrane market, the market share of thin film composite membranes is estimated to be the highest. Thin film composite membranes will become the fastest growing type of reverse osmosis membrane materials due to their high throughput and high salt rejection rate. These membranes can be used in RO desalination systems due to their broad pH and temperature resistance compared to cellulose-based membranes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO in global, including the following market information:
Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyamide Composite Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO include Toray Industries, LG Chem, Hydranautics, Toyobo, Lanxess, Koch Membrane Systems, TriSep Corporation and Membranium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyamide Composite Membrane
GO-based Polyacrylonitrile Membrane
Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Desalination Systems
RO Purification Systems
Medical Devices and Diagnostics
Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray Industries
LG Chem
Hydranautics
Toyobo
Lanxess
Koch Membrane Systems
TriSep Corporation
Membranium
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thin Film Composite Membrane Material in RO Product Ty
