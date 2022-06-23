Medical Fibrin Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
With the increase in population, income levels and health awareness in developing countries; high growth in the medical implant market; more and more minimally invasive surgery is encouraging the use of adhesives to close wounds. This is driving the growth of the medical adhesive market. Fibrin sealant is a bioadhesive that can be used in almost all surgical procedures to seal and bind tissue and stop bleeding. Fibrin sealants can be used to stop bleeding during surgery, allowing surgeons to stop bleeding faster and more effectively than without sealants. These adhesives can be used in various applications such as tooth extraction and oral surgery, orthopedic surgery, circumcision, traumatology, cardiac surgery, thoracic surgery, vascular surgery, oncology surgery, plastic surgery, neurosurgery and ophthalmic surgery.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Fibrin Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Medical Fibrin Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Fibrin Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Fibrin Adhesive include Ethicon, KGAA, 3M Company, Baxter International and Henkel AG and CO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Fibrin Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-based
Solvent-based
Solids and Hot Melt-based
Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dental
Internal Surgery
External Surgery
Medical Device and Equipment
Others
Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Fibrin Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Fibrin Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Fibrin Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Medical Fibrin Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ethicon
KGAA
3M Company
Baxter International
Henkel AG and CO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Fibrin Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Fibrin Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Fibrin Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Fibrin Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Fibrin Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Fibrin Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Fibrin Adhesive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Fibrin Adhesive Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/