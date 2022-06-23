Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Liquid accounting for % of the Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Sauces and Seasonings was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Scope and Market Size

Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357926/soy-hydrolyzed-vegetable-protein

Segment by Type

Liquid

Solid

Segment by Application

Sauces and Seasonings

Soup Bases

Marinade

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Griffith Foods

Exter

Tate & Lyle

Sensient Technologies

Nactis Flavours

Vitana

Haco

Flavor House

Basic Food Flavors

Ajinomoto

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences

San Soon Seng Food Industries

Symega

Titan Biotech

Aipu Food Industry

Zhonghui Biotechnology

Baoding Way Chein Food Industrial

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Introduction

1.2 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Industry Trends

1.5.2 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Drivers

1.5.3 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Challenges

1.5.4 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Liquid

2.1.2 Solid

2.2 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Sauces and Seasonings

3.1.2 Soup Bases

3.1.3 Marinade

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein in 2021

4.2.3 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Griffith Foods

7.1.1 Griffith Foods Corporation Information

7.1.2 Griffith Foods Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Griffith Foods Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Griffith Foods Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Products Offered

7.1.5 Griffith Foods Recent Development

7.2 Exter

7.2.1 Exter Corporation Information

7.2.2 Exter Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Exter Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Exter Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Products Offered

7.2.5 Exter Recent Development

7.3 Tate & Lyle

7.3.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tate & Lyle Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tate & Lyle Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tate & Lyle Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Products Offered

7.3.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Development

7.4 Sensient Technologies

7.4.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sensient Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sensient Technologies Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sensient Technologies Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Products Offered

7.4.5 Sensient Technologies Recent Development

7.5 Nactis Flavours

7.5.1 Nactis Flavours Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nactis Flavours Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nactis Flavours Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nactis Flavours Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Products Offered

7.5.5 Nactis Flavours Recent Development

7.6 Vitana

7.6.1 Vitana Corporation Information

7.6.2 Vitana Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Vitana Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Vitana Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Products Offered

7.6.5 Vitana Recent Development

7.7 Haco

7.7.1 Haco Corporation Information

7.7.2 Haco Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Haco Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Haco Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Products Offered

7.7.5 Haco Recent Development

7.8 Flavor House

7.8.1 Flavor House Corporation Information

7.8.2 Flavor House Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Flavor House Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Flavor House Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Products Offered

7.8.5 Flavor House Recent Development

7.9 Basic Food Flavors

7.9.1 Basic Food Flavors Corporation Information

7.9.2 Basic Food Flavors Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Basic Food Flavors Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Basic Food Flavors Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Products Offered

7.9.5 Basic Food Flavors Recent Development

7.10 Ajinomoto

7.10.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ajinomoto Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ajinomoto Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ajinomoto Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Products Offered

7.10.5 Ajinomoto Recent Development

7.11 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences

7.11.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Products Offered

7.11.5 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Recent Development

7.12 San Soon Seng Food Industries

7.12.1 San Soon Seng Food Industries Corporation Information

7.12.2 San Soon Seng Food Industries Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 San Soon Seng Food Industries Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 San Soon Seng Food Industries Products Offered

7.12.5 San Soon Seng Food Industries Recent Development

7.13 Symega

7.13.1 Symega Corporation Information

7.13.2 Symega Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Symega Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Symega Products Offered

7.13.5 Symega Recent Development

7.14 Titan Biotech

7.14.1 Titan Biotech Corporation Information

7.14.2 Titan Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Titan Biotech Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Titan Biotech Products Offered

7.14.5 Titan Biotech Recent Development

7.15 Aipu Food Industry

7.15.1 Aipu Food Industry Corporation Information

7.15.2 Aipu Food Industry Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Aipu Food Industry Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Aipu Food Industry Products Offered

7.15.5 Aipu Food Industry Recent Development

7.16 Zhonghui Biotechnology

7.16.1 Zhonghui Biotechnology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zhonghui Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Zhonghui Biotechnology Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Zhonghui Biotechnology Products Offered

7.16.5 Zhonghui Biotechnology Recent Development

7.17 Baoding Way Chein Food Industrial

7.17.1 Baoding Way Chein Food Industrial Corporation Information

7.17.2 Baoding Way Chein Food Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Baoding Way Chein Food Industrial Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Baoding Way Chein Food Industrial Products Offered

7.17.5 Baoding Way Chein Food Industrial Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Distributors

8.3 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Production Mode & Process

8.4 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales Channels

8.4.2 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Distributors

8.5 Soy Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357926/soy-hydrolyzed-vegetable-protein

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States