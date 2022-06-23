Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The growth of the entire packaging industry has led to an increase in the use of plastic resins worldwide, thereby expanding the scope of the slip additive market. In addition, emerging economies (such as India and South Korea) have increasing demand for slip additives. According to the type, the slip additive market is segmented into fatty amides (erucamide, stearamide, oleamide, etc.), waxes and polysilicon. Oxane and so on. In terms of value, the fatty amide market is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate of the global slip additive market. This part of the increase can be attributed to the excellent performance and reduced friction provided by fatty amide-based slip additives. Moreover, these additives are less expensive than wax and silicone-based slip additives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fatty Amide Slip Additive in global, including the following market information:

Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/158885/global-fatty-amide-slip-additive-forecast-market-2022-2028-208

Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Fatty Amide Slip Additive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fatty Amide Slip Additive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Erucamide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fatty Amide Slip Additive include GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tosoh Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Pall Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fatty Amide Slip Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Erucamide

Oleamide

Stearamide

Others

Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Internal Lubricant

External Lubricant

Anti -blocking Agent

Release Agent

Dispersant

Gelling Agent

Sensitizer

Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fatty Amide Slip Additive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fatty Amide Slip Additive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fatty Amide Slip Additive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fatty Amide Slip Additive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Pall Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158885/global-fatty-amide-slip-additive-forecast-market-2022-2028-208

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fatty Amide Slip Additive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fatty Amide Slip Additive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fatty Amide Slip Additive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Amide Slip Additive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fatty Amide Slip Additive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Amide Slip Additiv

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158885/global-fatty-amide-slip-additive-forecast-market-2022-2028-208

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

