Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The growth of the entire packaging industry has led to an increase in the use of plastic resins worldwide, thereby expanding the scope of the slip additive market. In addition, emerging economies (such as India and South Korea) have increasing demand for slip additives. According to the type, the slip additive market is segmented into fatty amides (erucamide, stearamide, oleamide, etc.), waxes and polysilicon. Oxane and so on. In terms of value, the fatty amide market is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate of the global slip additive market. This part of the increase can be attributed to the excellent performance and reduced friction provided by fatty amide-based slip additives. Moreover, these additives are less expensive than wax and silicone-based slip additives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fatty Amide Slip Additive in global, including the following market information:
Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Fatty Amide Slip Additive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fatty Amide Slip Additive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Erucamide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fatty Amide Slip Additive include GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tosoh Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Pall Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fatty Amide Slip Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Erucamide
Oleamide
Stearamide
Others
Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Internal Lubricant
External Lubricant
Anti -blocking Agent
Release Agent
Dispersant
Gelling Agent
Sensitizer
Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fatty Amide Slip Additive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fatty Amide Slip Additive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fatty Amide Slip Additive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Fatty Amide Slip Additive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Merck KGaA
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Tosoh Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Pall Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fatty Amide Slip Additive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fatty Amide Slip Additive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fatty Amide Slip Additive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fatty Amide Slip Additive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Amide Slip Additive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fatty Amide Slip Additive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Amide Slip Additiv
