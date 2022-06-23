Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The growth of the automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific region and the environmentally friendly production process of bio-based propylene glycol are expected to drive the market in the next few years. The global propylene glycol market is tightly focused on petroleum-based and bio-based propylene glycol. Due to the growing use of petroleum-based propylene glycol in transportation, construction and the construction industry, it is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol in global, including the following market information:
Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol include The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Global Bio-chem Technology Group, Huntsman Corporation and Temix International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Other
Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation
Building and Construction
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Others
Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Dow Chemical Company
LyondellBasell Industries
BASF SE
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Global Bio-chem Technology Group
Huntsman Corporation
Temix International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Petroleum-
