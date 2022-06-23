Powder Decorative Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Due to the growing end-use industry and technological progress, the global decorative coatings market is growing rapidly. Economic growth in developing countries, increased investment in infrastructure, strict environmental regulations, growing purchasing power, and growing demand for green and environmentally friendly coatings have also led to market growth. Powder coatings have become the fastest growing segment due to their lower operating costs, higher operating efficiency, no VOC emissions, nonflammability and low spark hazards. From an architectural perspective, there is growing interest in the effect of wood, which is achieved through the transfer of sublimation prints. From the standpoint of preventing contamination, powder coatings are attractive because no solvents are used in coating formation and there is little or no hazardous waste that can be disposed of. In addition, there are high requirements for special finishes, such as anode imitation special effects, metallic effects and smooth low-gloss finishes. Therefore, there is a high demand for powder coatings in the construction field.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Decorative Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Powder Decorative Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Powder Decorative Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Powder Decorative Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Powder Decorative Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powder Decorative Coating include PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel NV, Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paints, Asian Paints Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings, BASF SE and Masco Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Powder Decorative Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powder Decorative Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Powder Decorative Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic
Alkyd
Vinyl
Polyurethane
Others
Global Powder Decorative Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Powder Decorative Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Powder Decorative Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Powder Decorative Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Powder Decorative Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Powder Decorative Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Powder Decorative Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Powder Decorative Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPG Industries
Akzo Nobel NV
Sherwin-Williams Company
Kansai Paints
Asian Paints Limited
Nippon Paint Holdings
BASF SE
Masco Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Powder Decorative Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Powder Decorative Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Powder Decorative Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Powder Decorative Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Powder Decorative Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Powder Decorative Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Powder Decorative Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Powder Decorative Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Powder Decorative Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Powder Decorative Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Powder Decorative Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Decorative Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Powder Decorative Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Decorative Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powder Decorative Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Decorative Coatin
