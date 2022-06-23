Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The market for biodegradable polymers for extrusion coatings is driven primarily by its growing demand in various packaging applications and strict environmental regulations for the use of non-biodegradable polymers. The flexible packaging segment of the biodegradable polymer market for extrusion coatings is the fastest growing application. It is used in a variety of industrial and consumer products. Many brands are moving from rigid packaging to flexible packaging because of its various advantages, such as longer shelf life, low cost, consumer-friendliness, ability to maintain product freshness, demand for less energy, eco-friendliness, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PLA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings include NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Biotech, Novamont SPA, Toray Industries and Plantic Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PLA

Starch

PBS

PHA

Others

Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Liquid Packaging

Others

Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NatureWorks LLC

BASF SE

Total Corbion PLA

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Biotech

Novamont SPA

Toray Industries

Plantic Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Polymers for Ext

