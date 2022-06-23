Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The market for biodegradable polymers for extrusion coatings is driven primarily by its growing demand in various packaging applications and strict environmental regulations for the use of non-biodegradable polymers. The flexible packaging segment of the biodegradable polymer market for extrusion coatings is the fastest growing application. It is used in a variety of industrial and consumer products. Many brands are moving from rigid packaging to flexible packaging because of its various advantages, such as longer shelf life, low cost, consumer-friendliness, ability to maintain product freshness, demand for less energy, eco-friendliness, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PLA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings include NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Biotech, Novamont SPA, Toray Industries and Plantic Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PLA
Starch
PBS
PHA
Others
Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Liquid Packaging
Others
Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NatureWorks LLC
BASF SE
Total Corbion PLA
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Biotech
Novamont SPA
Toray Industries
Plantic Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Polymers for Extrusion Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Polymers for Ext
