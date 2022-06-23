MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyurethane is used in footwear to provide the perfect combination of ergonomics, microclimate and comfort. The superior properties of polyurethane as a sole material, the growth in footwear sales, and increased production in a growing economy are expected to promote the development of the PU sole (shoe polyurethane) market. Casual shoes are defined as shoes that are worn daily for comfort and fashion. This footwear also offers a wide range of performance for outdoor activities. The material selection of the sole is a key factor, because the sole plays an important role in providing comfort to the user. The use of polyurethane in the sole provides greater flexibility, durability and comfort, which has driven demand in this area.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) in global, including the following market information:

Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) companies in 2021 (%)

The global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) include BASF SE, Covestro, DuPont, Huntsman, Wanhua Chemical Group, Coim Group, Lubrizol and Lanxess, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate

Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate

Polyols

Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Casuals

Boots

Slippers and Sandals

Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Covestro

DuPont

Huntsman

Wanhua Chemical Group

Coim Group

Lubrizol

Lanxess

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers MDI-based PU Soles (Footwear Polyurethane) Product Type

3.8 T

