Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Consumer Level accounting for % of the Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Salon Use was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Consumer Level

Professional Level

Segment by Application

Salon Use

Personal Use

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Tampa Bay Tan

Fake Bake

Sunless Inc

GloBody

Bondi Sands

VANI-T

Aviva Labs

Sjolie Inc

Suntana Spray Tan

SUN LABS

SunFX

St.Tropez

Sienna X

Kahuna Bay Tan

MineTan

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Product Introduction

1.2 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Industry Trends

1.5.2 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Drivers

1.5.3 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Challenges

1.5.4 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Consumer Level

2.1.2 Professional Level

2.2 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Salon Use

3.1.2 Personal Use

3.2 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products in 2021

4.2.3 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tampa Bay Tan

7.1.1 Tampa Bay Tan Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tampa Bay Tan Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tampa Bay Tan Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tampa Bay Tan Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Products Offered

7.1.5 Tampa Bay Tan Recent Development

7.2 Fake Bake

7.2.1 Fake Bake Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fake Bake Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fake Bake Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fake Bake Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Products Offered

7.2.5 Fake Bake Recent Development

7.3 Sunless Inc

7.3.1 Sunless Inc Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sunless Inc Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sunless Inc Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sunless Inc Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Products Offered

7.3.5 Sunless Inc Recent Development

7.4 GloBody

7.4.1 GloBody Corporation Information

7.4.2 GloBody Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 GloBody Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 GloBody Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Products Offered

7.4.5 GloBody Recent Development

7.5 Bondi Sands

7.5.1 Bondi Sands Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bondi Sands Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bondi Sands Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bondi Sands Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Products Offered

7.5.5 Bondi Sands Recent Development

7.6 VANI-T

7.6.1 VANI-T Corporation Information

7.6.2 VANI-T Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 VANI-T Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 VANI-T Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Products Offered

7.6.5 VANI-T Recent Development

7.7 Aviva Labs

7.7.1 Aviva Labs Corporation Information

7.7.2 Aviva Labs Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Aviva Labs Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Aviva Labs Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Products Offered

7.7.5 Aviva Labs Recent Development

7.8 Sjolie Inc

7.8.1 Sjolie Inc Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sjolie Inc Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sjolie Inc Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sjolie Inc Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Products Offered

7.8.5 Sjolie Inc Recent Development

7.9 Suntana Spray Tan

7.9.1 Suntana Spray Tan Corporation Information

7.9.2 Suntana Spray Tan Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Suntana Spray Tan Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Suntana Spray Tan Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Products Offered

7.9.5 Suntana Spray Tan Recent Development

7.10 SUN LABS

7.10.1 SUN LABS Corporation Information

7.10.2 SUN LABS Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 SUN LABS Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 SUN LABS Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Products Offered

7.10.5 SUN LABS Recent Development

7.11 SunFX

7.11.1 SunFX Corporation Information

7.11.2 SunFX Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SunFX Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SunFX Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Products Offered

7.11.5 SunFX Recent Development

7.12 St.Tropez

7.12.1 St.Tropez Corporation Information

7.12.2 St.Tropez Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 St.Tropez Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 St.Tropez Products Offered

7.12.5 St.Tropez Recent Development

7.13 Sienna X

7.13.1 Sienna X Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sienna X Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sienna X Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sienna X Products Offered

7.13.5 Sienna X Recent Development

7.14 Kahuna Bay Tan

7.14.1 Kahuna Bay Tan Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kahuna Bay Tan Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Kahuna Bay Tan Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Kahuna Bay Tan Products Offered

7.14.5 Kahuna Bay Tan Recent Development

7.15 MineTan

7.15.1 MineTan Corporation Information

7.15.2 MineTan Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 MineTan Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 MineTan Products Offered

7.15.5 MineTan Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Distributors

8.3 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Production Mode & Process

8.4 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Sales Channels

8.4.2 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Distributors

8.5 Spray-Type Sunless Tanning Products Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

