Type 2 White Essential Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Petroleum solvent oil, also known as mineral oil or mineral turpentine (MTO); is a petrochemical solvent containing C7 to C12 aliphatic, acyclic and aromatic hydrocarbons with a boiling point range of 65-230 ° C. The fractions obtained from naphtha and kerosene distillates can produce four types of liquor. Due to the different raw materials used in the production process, these types of ingredients may vary within certain specific ranges. Type 2 petroleum solvent oil, also called solvent extraction, is a mixture of hydrocarbons and is obtained as a raffinate from the solvent extraction process. Demand for Type 2 white essential oils is mainly driven by growing demand from manufacturers of paints and coatings, adhesives and cleaning chemicals. Increasing consumption of these compounds in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, composites, and chemicals is another important factor leading to the high demand for Type 2 white essential oils.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Type 2 White Essential Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Type 2 White Essential Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Type 2 White Essential Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Type 2 White Essential Oil include Royal Dutch Shell, Total SA, ExxonMobil, Idemitsu Kosan, ThaiOil Company and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Type 2 White Essential Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low
Medium
High
Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Thinner and Solvent
Fuels
Cleaning Agent
Degreasing Agent
Others
Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Type 2 White Essential Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Type 2 White Essential Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Type 2 White Essential Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Type 2 White Essential Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Royal Dutch Shell
Total SA
ExxonMobil
Idemitsu Kosan
ThaiOil Company
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Type 2 White Essential Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Type 2 White Essential Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Type 2 White Essential Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Type 2 White Essential Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Type 2 White Essential Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Type 2 White Essential Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Type 2 White Essential Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Type 2 Wh
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/