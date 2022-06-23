Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Content Above 95% accounting for % of the Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Healthy Food was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Scope and Market Size

Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Content Above 95%

Content Above 98%

Others

Segment by Application

Healthy Food

Supplements

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Pharma Foods International

Bloomage Biotechnology

Kyowa Hakko

Zhejiang Yiwan Biolabs

Anhui Life

Shanghai Richen Nutritional

Tianjin Shijiweikang Biotech

Fujian Anxi Tea Biology

Hangzhou Viablife Biotech

Nanning Harworld Biological Technology

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Industry Trends

1.5.2 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Drivers

1.5.3 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Challenges

1.5.4 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Content Above 95%

2.1.2 Content Above 98%

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Healthy Food

3.1.2 Supplements

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid in 2021

4.2.3 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Pharma Foods International

7.1.1 Pharma Foods International Corporation Information

7.1.2 Pharma Foods International Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Pharma Foods International Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Pharma Foods International Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

7.1.5 Pharma Foods International Recent Development

7.2 Bloomage Biotechnology

7.2.1 Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bloomage Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bloomage Biotechnology Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bloomage Biotechnology Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

7.2.5 Bloomage Biotechnology Recent Development

7.3 Kyowa Hakko

7.3.1 Kyowa Hakko Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kyowa Hakko Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kyowa Hakko Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kyowa Hakko Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

7.3.5 Kyowa Hakko Recent Development

7.4 Zhejiang Yiwan Biolabs

7.4.1 Zhejiang Yiwan Biolabs Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zhejiang Yiwan Biolabs Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zhejiang Yiwan Biolabs Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zhejiang Yiwan Biolabs Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

7.4.5 Zhejiang Yiwan Biolabs Recent Development

7.5 Anhui Life

7.5.1 Anhui Life Corporation Information

7.5.2 Anhui Life Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Anhui Life Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Anhui Life Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

7.5.5 Anhui Life Recent Development

7.6 Shanghai Richen Nutritional

7.6.1 Shanghai Richen Nutritional Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shanghai Richen Nutritional Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shanghai Richen Nutritional Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shanghai Richen Nutritional Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

7.6.5 Shanghai Richen Nutritional Recent Development

7.7 Tianjin Shijiweikang Biotech

7.7.1 Tianjin Shijiweikang Biotech Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tianjin Shijiweikang Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tianjin Shijiweikang Biotech Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tianjin Shijiweikang Biotech Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

7.7.5 Tianjin Shijiweikang Biotech Recent Development

7.8 Fujian Anxi Tea Biology

7.8.1 Fujian Anxi Tea Biology Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fujian Anxi Tea Biology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Fujian Anxi Tea Biology Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Fujian Anxi Tea Biology Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

7.8.5 Fujian Anxi Tea Biology Recent Development

7.9 Hangzhou Viablife Biotech

7.9.1 Hangzhou Viablife Biotech Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hangzhou Viablife Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hangzhou Viablife Biotech Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hangzhou Viablife Biotech Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

7.9.5 Hangzhou Viablife Biotech Recent Development

7.10 Nanning Harworld Biological Technology

7.10.1 Nanning Harworld Biological Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nanning Harworld Biological Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nanning Harworld Biological Technology Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nanning Harworld Biological Technology Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

7.10.5 Nanning Harworld Biological Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Distributors

8.3 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Production Mode & Process

8.4 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Channels

8.4.2 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Distributors

8.5 Food Grade γ-Aminobutyric Acid Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

