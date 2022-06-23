Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The tow prepreg market is growing due to growing demand in the aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and oil and gas industries. The use of tow prepregs in electric vehicles and aircraft is increasing. In terms of value, the carbon fiber tow prepreg segment dominates the global tow prepreg market as it is widely used in the aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and sports and leisure sectors. This fiber has a higher modulus of strength compared to other types of fibers. The tow prepreg has high tensile strength and elastic modulus.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg include SGL Carbon SE, TCR Composites, JXTG Holdings, Teijin, Hexcel Corporation, Porcher Industries Designs and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy
Phenolic
Others
Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive and Transportation
Sports and Recreational
Oil and Gas
Others
Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SGL Carbon SE
TCR Composites
JXTG Holdings
Teijin
Hexcel Corporation
Porcher Industries Designs
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Companies
4 S
