Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The tow prepreg market is growing due to growing demand in the aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and oil and gas industries. The use of tow prepregs in electric vehicles and aircraft is increasing. In terms of value, the carbon fiber tow prepreg segment dominates the global tow prepreg market as it is widely used in the aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and sports and leisure sectors. This fiber has a higher modulus of strength compared to other types of fibers. The tow prepreg has high tensile strength and elastic modulus.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg include SGL Carbon SE, TCR Composites, JXTG Holdings, Teijin, Hexcel Corporation, Porcher Industries Designs and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Phenolic

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Sports and Recreational

Oil and Gas

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGL Carbon SE

TCR Composites

JXTG Holdings

Teijin

Hexcel Corporation

Porcher Industries Designs

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

