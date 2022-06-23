Communication Fiber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global demand for the Internet and growing demand for X fiber are the main factors driving the growth of the fiber market. The Internet is a global system of connected devices. Optical fiber acts as the backbone of the Internet. Fiber optic cables are used as a medium for transmitting information from one point to another. Therefore, the growth of Internet demand is the main driving force for the optical fiber market. According to the application, the fiber optic market has been segmented into communication and non-communication. In terms of value and the size of the global fiber optic market, the communications sector is expected to achieve the highest growth. The increase in the number of Internet users is the main factor driving the growth of the optical fiber market in the communications field. In addition, growth in the telecommunications, housing, utilities and industrial sectors is driving growth in the fiber optic market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Communication Fiber in global, including the following market information:
Global Communication Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Communication Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K meters)
Global top five Communication Fiber companies in 2021 (%)
The global Communication Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Communication Fiber include Prysmian Group, Corning Incorporated, Finisar, AFL Global, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Leoni AG, Furukawa Electric and General Cable Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Communication Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Communication Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K meters)
Global Communication Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass
Plastic
Global Communication Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K meters)
Global Communication Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Telecom
CATV
Military
Industrial
Others
Global Communication Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K meters)
Global Communication Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Communication Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Communication Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Communication Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K meters)
Key companies Communication Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Prysmian Group
Corning Incorporated
Finisar
AFL Global
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Leoni AG
Furukawa Electric
General Cable Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Communication Fiber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Communication Fiber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Communication Fiber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Communication Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Communication Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Communication Fiber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Communication Fiber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Communication Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Communication Fiber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Communication Fiber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Communication Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Communication Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Communication Fiber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Communication Fiber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Communication Fiber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Communication Fiber Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Communication
