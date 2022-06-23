Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Key factors driving growth In this market, global plastic consumption is increasing and demand for additives in packaging is increasing. In addition, the increase in the use of plastics in the pharmaceutical sector over the forecast period is the nucleating and clarifying agents. The powder market segment is expected to account for most of the nucleating and clarifying agent markets. Powder nucleating agents are in the form of small particles that provide a large surface area and reduce the difficulty of mixing with other chemicals or polymers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent include Milliken and Company, ADEKA, BASF SE, Clariant AG, PolyOne Corporation, Imerys SA and GCH Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Others

Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Consumer Products

Automotive

Electronics

Others

Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Milliken and Company

ADEKA

BASF SE

Clariant AG

PolyOne Corporation

Imerys SA

GCH Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

Glo

