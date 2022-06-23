Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Key factors driving growth In this market, global plastic consumption is increasing and demand for additives in packaging is increasing. In addition, the increase in the use of plastics in the pharmaceutical sector over the forecast period is the nucleating and clarifying agents. The powder market segment is expected to account for most of the nucleating and clarifying agent markets. Powder nucleating agents are in the form of small particles that provide a large surface area and reduce the difficulty of mixing with other chemicals or polymers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent include Milliken and Company, ADEKA, BASF SE, Clariant AG, PolyOne Corporation, Imerys SA and GCH Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Polyethylene Terephthalate
Others
Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Consumer Products
Automotive
Electronics
Others
Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Milliken and Company
ADEKA
BASF SE
Clariant AG
PolyOne Corporation
Imerys SA
GCH Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Type Nucleating Agent and Clarifying Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Glo
