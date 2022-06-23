Group II Base Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The surge in demand for premium oils in the automotive industry and around the world. Driven by increased industrial activity, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region s GDP has driven the growth of global markets. The favorable market opportunities of the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China) and the growing demand for renewable energy are expected to drive market growth. During the forecast period, the market is expected to lead the market in terms of value and quantity. Group II base oils can be used in a variety of applications such as marine and natural gas engines, trunk piston engine oils, and other applications in the base oil industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Group II Base Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Group II Base Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Group II Base Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Group II Base Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Group II Base Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mineral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Group II Base Oil include Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, S-OIL Corporation, Motiva Enterprises LLC, SK innovation, AVISTA OIL AG and Nynas AB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Group II Base Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Group II Base Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Group II Base Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mineral
Synthetic
Bio-based
Global Group II Base Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Group II Base Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Oil
Industrial Oil
Hydraulic Oil
Grease
Metalworking Fluid
Others
Global Group II Base Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Group II Base Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Group II Base Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Group II Base Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Group II Base Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Group II Base Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chevron Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
S-OIL Corporation
Motiva Enterprises LLC
SK innovation
AVISTA OIL AG
Nynas AB
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Group II Base Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Group II Base Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Group II Base Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Group II Base Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Group II Base Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Group II Base Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Group II Base Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Group II Base Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Group II Base Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Group II Base Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Group II Base Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Group II Base Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Group II Base Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Group II Base Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Group II Base Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Group II Base Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Group II Base Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 &
