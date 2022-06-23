Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Microporous Breathable Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane include RKW Group, Arkema, Mitsui Chemicals, Fatra, Toray Industries, Covestro, Nitto Denko and Trioplast Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Microporous Breathable Films
Monolithic Breathable Films
Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hygiene and Personal Care
Medical
Food Packaging
Construction
Others
Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
RKW Group
Arkema
Mitsui Chemicals
Fatra
Toray Industries
Covestro
Nitto Denko
Trioplast Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyethylene-based Breathable Membrane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethylene-based Breathab
