Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The growing demand for TPU in the automotive and medical industries is driving the polyester TPU market. Polyester TPU features such as high tensile strength, good shock absorption, cut resistance, solvent resistance, and microbial activity have been widely used in major industries. Based on the end-use industry, the TPU market has been divided into footwear, industrial machinery, automotive, electronics, medical, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyols Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) include BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Wanhua Industrial Group, COIM Group and American Polyfilm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyols

Diisocyanate

Diols

Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Footwear

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Others

Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Lubrizol Corporation

Covestro AG

Huntsman Corporation

Wanhua Industrial Group

COIM Group

American Polyfilm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Glo

