Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

With the increase of global environmental awareness and the implementation of strict global regulations, in the past few years, a sharp change has occurred from solvent-based to water-based polyurethane materials. Solid polycarbonate diols give polyurethane products higher resistance to hydrolysis, oxidation, staining and abrasion. At low temperatures, solid polycarbonate diols provide the best performance, strength, high thermal stability, and excellent mechanical properties. The increase in demand for solid polycarbonate is mainly due to the growing demand for high-performance synthetic leather and the growing demand for mid-water coatings such as automobiles, furniture and textiles. The availability of various solid products with different molecular weights and their suitability for several end uses will help maintain their advantages over the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Polycarbonate Diol in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Solid Polycarbonate Diol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid Polycarbonate Diol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid Polycarbonate Diol include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covestro Ag, Tosoh Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Perstorp Group and Saudi Arabian Oil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid Polycarbonate Diol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1,000 – 2,000

2,000 and Above

Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Synthetic Leather

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Elastomers

Others

Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid Polycarbonate Diol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid Polycarbonate Diol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid Polycarbonate Diol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Solid Polycarbonate Diol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Covestro Ag

Tosoh Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Perstorp Group

Saudi Arabian Oil

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid Polycarbonate Diol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solid Polycarbonate Diol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Polycarbonate Diol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid Polycarbonate Diol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Polycarbonate Diol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Polycarbonate Diol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Polycarbonate Diol Companies

4 S

