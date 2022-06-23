Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Solvent-based polyurethane adhesives consist of a high molecular weight hydroxyl-terminated polyurethane that is soluble in a solvent. Like other polyurethane adhesives, aromatic polyisocyanates are the most commonly used isocyanates and cause discoloration and degradation of the mechanical properties of the adhesive. Solvent-based polyurethane adhesives are mainly grades 1 and 2. They are suitable for several different industrial and construction applications. They have good adhesion to rubber, leather, textiles, metal, paper, wood and plastic. Solvent-based PU adhesives can also be used in a variety of lamination applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermosetting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive include H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Arkema S.A., Sika AG and Henkel AG and CO. KGAA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermosetting
Thermoplastic
Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive and Transportation
Building and Construction
Packaging
Footwear
Industrial
Furniture and Decoration
Others
Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
H.B. Fuller Company
3M Company
Arkema S.A.
Sika AG
Henkel AG and CO. KGAA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent-based Ppolyurethane Adhesive Players in Globa
