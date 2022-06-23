PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The increase in demand for concrete superplasticizers can be attributed to the increase in concrete consumption worldwide. Most of the specific demand comes from emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region. Compared with similar products, PC-based superplasticizers can achieve water reduction rates of up to 40.0% at extremely low dose rates. The excellent water reducing ability and dispersibility are expected to drive the demand for PC-based concrete superplasticizers in the next five years. Polycarboxylic acid superplasticizer is used as high-range superplasticizer in high-performance concrete, high-strength concrete, high fly ash / slag concrete, cement grout and dry powder mortar. Therefore, the PC segment will be the fastest growing segment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer in global, including the following market information:

Global PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer companies in 2021 (%)

The global PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer include BASF, Arkema, Sika, GCP Applied Technologies, Mapei, Kao Corporation, Enaspol and Concrete Additives and Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PC-based Concrete Superplasticizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

