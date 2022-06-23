Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This market is driven by large-scale industrial growth in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, and the rise of process automation in most industries. Based on the base oil, the global industrial lubricants market is divided into mineral oil, synthetic oil and bio-based oil. Mineral oil is the largest sector in the industrial lubricants industry. This is mainly due to its ease of use and low cost. However, due to its advanced properties, the compound oil sector is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Industrial Lubricants in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Synthetic Industrial Lubricants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Industrial Lubricants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydraulic Fluid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Industrial Lubricants include Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, BP p.l.c., Chevron Corporation, Total S.A., PetroChina Company Limited, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. and Sinopec Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Industrial Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydraulic Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Gear Oil

Compressor Oil

Grease

Turbine Oil

Others

Global Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metals and Mining

Cement Production

chemicals

Petroleum and Natural Gas

Other

Global Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Industrial Lubricants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Industrial Lubricants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Industrial Lubricants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Synthetic Industrial Lubricants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil

BP p.l.c.

Chevron Corporation

Total S.A.

PetroChina Company Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Sinopec Limited

