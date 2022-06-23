Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The carbon fiber market is growing due to growing demand in aerospace and defense, the automotive and wind energy industries. PAN-based carbon fibers dominate the entire carbon fiber market because they are widely used in aerospace and defense, automotive, sports and leisure, wind energy and other industries. Compared to other types of carbon fibers, this fiber has a high strength modulus. PAN-based carbon fibers are used more because of their cost-effectiveness and better quality of the fibers produced.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Based on PAN in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Carbon Fiber Based on PAN companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Continuous Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Based on PAN include Toray Industries, SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon, Teijin Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Solvay and Hyosung, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Based on PAN manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Continuous Carbon Fiber
Long Carbon Fiber
Short Carbon Fiber
Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace and Defense
Automobile Industry
Electrical and Electronics
Civil Engineering
Other
Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carbon Fiber Based on PAN revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Based on PAN revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Based on PAN sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Based on PAN sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray Industries
SGL Group
Hexcel Corporation
Mitsubishi Rayon
Teijin Limited
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Solvay
Hyosung
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Based on PA
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/