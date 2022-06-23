Electric Car Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Due to various factors, the application of EV adhesives is increasing the requirements of automobile manufacturers, such as bonding similar and dissimilar materials, replacing traditional substrate materials with synthetic substrates, and increasing attention to environmental issues. EV adhesives also have the ability to resist vibration, reduce weight, and disperse stress over a large area, so these issues are addressed from an engineering and design perspective.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Car Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Car Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Car Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Electric Car Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Car Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Car Adhesive include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, 3M, Wacker Chemie AG, Arkema, Ashland and Jowat SE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Car Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Car Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electric Car Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Acrylic

Others

Global Electric Car Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electric Car Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Exterior

Interior

Powertrain System

Global Electric Car Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electric Car Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Car Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Car Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Car Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Electric Car Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Sika AG

3M

Wacker Chemie AG

Arkema

Ashland

Jowat SE

