SMP Automotive Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The market is experiencing modest growth due to declining demand from the automotive industry and current growth and increasing use of automotive adhesives. Given the strict environmental regulations of other adhesives on the market that prohibit the use of highly toxic solvents with volatile organic compound emissions, while SMP adhesives are odorless, contain no isocyanates and solvents, and do not emit VOCs, demand for them is expected to increase. The automotive and transportation industries continue to demand more advanced and improved adhesives. These adhesives must have excellent adhesion, excellent durability, chemical and high temperature resistance, and low shrinkage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SMP Automotive Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five SMP Automotive Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global SMP Automotive Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MS Polymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SMP Automotive Adhesive include Henkel, Arkema, 3M, Dupont, H.B. Fuller, Sika and Huntsman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SMP Automotive Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MS Polymers

SPUR Polymers

Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Body in White

Paint Shop

Assembly

Powertrain

Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SMP Automotive Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SMP Automotive Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SMP Automotive Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies SMP Automotive Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Arkema

3M

Dupont

H.B. Fuller

Sika

Huntsman

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SMP Automotive Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SMP Automotive Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SMP Automotive Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SMP Automotive Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SMP Automotive Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SMP Automotive Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SMP Automotive Adhesive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SMP Automotive Adhesive Companies

4 Sights by Product

