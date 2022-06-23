Minimally Surgery Robot Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Minimally Surgery Robot market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Minimally Surgery Robot market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Minimally Surgery Robot market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Spine Surgery Robot

Joint Surgery Robot

Laparoscopic Surgery Robot

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Intuitive Surgical

Asensus Surgical

CMR Surgical

Avatera Medical

Meerecompany

Medtronic

Titan Medical

Shanghai Microport

WEGO

Mazor Robotics

Medtech S.A

TINA VI Medical Technologies

TransEnterix

Stryker

THINK Surgical

Venus Concept

Medrobotics

Globus Medical

Shenzhen Edge Medical (Jingfeng Medical)

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Minimally Surgery Robot consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Minimally Surgery Robot market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Minimally Surgery Robot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Minimally Surgery Robot with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Minimally Surgery Robot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Minimally Surgery Robot companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Minimally Surgery Robot Product Introduction

1.2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Minimally Surgery Robot in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Minimally Surgery Robot Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Minimally Surgery Robot Industry Trends

1.5.2 Minimally Surgery Robot Market Drivers

1.5.3 Minimally Surgery Robot Market Challenges

1.5.4 Minimally Surgery Robot Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Minimally Surgery Robot Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Spine Surgery Robot

2.1.2 Joint Surgery Robot

2.1.3 Laparoscopic Surgery Robot

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Minimally Surgery Robot Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Ambulatory Surgical Center

3.2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Minimally Surgery Robot Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Minimally Surgery Robot Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Minimally Surgery Robot in 2021

4.2.3 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Minimally Surgery Robot Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Minimally Surgery Robot Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Minimally Surgery Robot Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Minimally Surgery Robot Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Minimally Surgery Robot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Minimally Surgery Robot Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Minimally Surgery Robot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Minimally Surgery Robot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Minimally Surgery Robot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Intuitive Surgical

7.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information

7.1.2 Intuitive Surgical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Intuitive Surgical Minimally Surgery Robot Products Offered

7.1.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Development

7.2 Asensus Surgical

7.2.1 Asensus Surgical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Asensus Surgical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Asensus Surgical Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Asensus Surgical Minimally Surgery Robot Products Offered

7.2.5 Asensus Surgical Recent Development

7.3 CMR Surgical

7.3.1 CMR Surgical Corporation Information

7.3.2 CMR Surgical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CMR Surgical Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CMR Surgical Minimally Surgery Robot Products Offered

7.3.5 CMR Surgical Recent Development

7.4 Avatera Medical

7.4.1 Avatera Medical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Avatera Medical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Avatera Medical Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Avatera Medical Minimally Surgery Robot Products Offered

7.4.5 Avatera Medical Recent Development

7.5 Meerecompany

7.5.1 Meerecompany Corporation Information

7.5.2 Meerecompany Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Meerecompany Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Meerecompany Minimally Surgery Robot Products Offered

7.5.5 Meerecompany Recent Development

7.6 Medtronic

7.6.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Medtronic Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Medtronic Minimally Surgery Robot Products Offered

7.6.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.7 Titan Medical

7.7.1 Titan Medical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Titan Medical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Titan Medical Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Titan Medical Minimally Surgery Robot Products Offered

7.7.5 Titan Medical Recent Development

7.8 Shanghai Microport

7.8.1 Shanghai Microport Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shanghai Microport Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shanghai Microport Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shanghai Microport Minimally Surgery Robot Products Offered

7.8.5 Shanghai Microport Recent Development

7.9 WEGO

7.9.1 WEGO Corporation Information

7.9.2 WEGO Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 WEGO Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 WEGO Minimally Surgery Robot Products Offered

7.9.5 WEGO Recent Development

7.10 Mazor Robotics

7.10.1 Mazor Robotics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mazor Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mazor Robotics Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mazor Robotics Minimally Surgery Robot Products Offered

7.10.5 Mazor Robotics Recent Development

7.11 Medtech S.A

7.11.1 Medtech S.A Corporation Information

7.11.2 Medtech S.A Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Medtech S.A Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Medtech S.A Minimally Surgery Robot Products Offered

7.11.5 Medtech S.A Recent Development

7.12 TINA VI Medical Technologies

7.12.1 TINA VI Medical Technologies Corporation Information

7.12.2 TINA VI Medical Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 TINA VI Medical Technologies Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 TINA VI Medical Technologies Products Offered

7.12.5 TINA VI Medical Technologies Recent Development

7.13 TransEnterix

7.13.1 TransEnterix Corporation Information

7.13.2 TransEnterix Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TransEnterix Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TransEnterix Products Offered

7.13.5 TransEnterix Recent Development

7.14 Stryker

7.14.1 Stryker Corporation Information

7.14.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Stryker Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Stryker Products Offered

7.14.5 Stryker Recent Development

7.15 THINK Surgical

7.15.1 THINK Surgical Corporation Information

7.15.2 THINK Surgical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 THINK Surgical Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 THINK Surgical Products Offered

7.15.5 THINK Surgical Recent Development

7.16 Venus Concept

7.16.1 Venus Concept Corporation Information

7.16.2 Venus Concept Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Venus Concept Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Venus Concept Products Offered

7.16.5 Venus Concept Recent Development

7.17 Medrobotics

7.17.1 Medrobotics Corporation Information

7.17.2 Medrobotics Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Medrobotics Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Medrobotics Products Offered

7.17.5 Medrobotics Recent Development

7.18 Globus Medical

7.18.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

7.18.2 Globus Medical Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Globus Medical Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Globus Medical Products Offered

7.18.5 Globus Medical Recent Development

7.19 Shenzhen Edge Medical (Jingfeng Medical)

7.19.1 Shenzhen Edge Medical (Jingfeng Medical) Corporation Information

7.19.2 Shenzhen Edge Medical (Jingfeng Medical) Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Shenzhen Edge Medical (Jingfeng Medical) Minimally Surgery Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Shenzhen Edge Medical (Jingfeng Medical) Products Offered

7.19.5 Shenzhen Edge Medical (Jingfeng Medical) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Minimally Surgery Robot Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Minimally Surgery Robot Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Minimally Surgery Robot Distributors

8.3 Minimally Surgery Robot Production Mode & Process

8.4 Minimally Surgery Robot Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Minimally Surgery Robot Sales Channels

8.4.2 Minimally Surgery Robot Distributors

8.5 Minimally Surgery Robot Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

