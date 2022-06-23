Weathering Steel Plate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Excellent high strength and increased corrosion resistance cycles throughout its useful life make it ideal for bridge construction. Similarly, the extraordinary charm of weathering steel has led to the increasing use of this material in buildings and by designers outdoors. Sheets are the main and most widely used form of weathering steel. Weathering steel not only provides high strength to buildings and structures, but also increases their aesthetic appeal. Weathered panels are also used in high temperature and sulfur-rich environments to extend the life of metals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Weathering Steel Plate in global, including the following market information:

Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Weathering Steel Plate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Weathering Steel Plate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corten-A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Weathering Steel Plate include Arcelor Mittal, United States Steel Corporation, Tata Steel, Posco, SSAB AB, JFE Steel Corporation, Bluescope Steel Limited and HBIS Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Weathering Steel Plate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Weathering Steel Plate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corten-A

Corten-B

Others

Global Weathering Steel Plate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building and Construction

Transportation

Art and Architecture

Industrial

Others

Global Weathering Steel Plate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Weathering Steel Plate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Weathering Steel Plate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Weathering Steel Plate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Weathering Steel Plate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arcelor Mittal

United States Steel Corporation

Tata Steel

Posco

SSAB AB

JFE Steel Corporation

Bluescope Steel Limited

HBIS Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Weathering Steel Plate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Weathering Steel Plate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Weathering Steel Plate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Weathering Steel Plate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Weathering Steel Plate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Weathering Steel Plate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Weathering Steel Plate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Weathering Steel Plate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Weathering Steel Plate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weathering Steel Plate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Weathering Steel Plate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weathering Steel Plate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weathering Steel Plate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weathering Steel Plate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

