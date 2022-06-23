Weathering Steel Plate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Excellent high strength and increased corrosion resistance cycles throughout its useful life make it ideal for bridge construction. Similarly, the extraordinary charm of weathering steel has led to the increasing use of this material in buildings and by designers outdoors. Sheets are the main and most widely used form of weathering steel. Weathering steel not only provides high strength to buildings and structures, but also increases their aesthetic appeal. Weathered panels are also used in high temperature and sulfur-rich environments to extend the life of metals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Weathering Steel Plate in global, including the following market information:
Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Weathering Steel Plate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Weathering Steel Plate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corten-A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Weathering Steel Plate include Arcelor Mittal, United States Steel Corporation, Tata Steel, Posco, SSAB AB, JFE Steel Corporation, Bluescope Steel Limited and HBIS Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Weathering Steel Plate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Weathering Steel Plate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Corten-A
Corten-B
Others
Global Weathering Steel Plate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building and Construction
Transportation
Art and Architecture
Industrial
Others
Global Weathering Steel Plate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Weathering Steel Plate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Weathering Steel Plate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Weathering Steel Plate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Weathering Steel Plate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arcelor Mittal
United States Steel Corporation
Tata Steel
Posco
SSAB AB
JFE Steel Corporation
Bluescope Steel Limited
HBIS Group
