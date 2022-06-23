HFC Blowing Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of HFC Blowing Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global HFC Blowing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HFC Blowing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five HFC Blowing Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global HFC Blowing Agent market was valued at 317.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 201.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyurethane Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HFC Blowing Agent include Honeywell International, Solvay SA, Arkema SA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Linde, Daikin Industries and The Chemours Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HFC Blowing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HFC Blowing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global HFC Blowing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Phenolic Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Others

Global HFC Blowing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global HFC Blowing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Achitechive

Automobile Industry

Appliance Industry

Global HFC Blowing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global HFC Blowing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HFC Blowing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HFC Blowing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HFC Blowing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies HFC Blowing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell International

Solvay SA

Arkema SA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Linde

Daikin Industries

The Chemours Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HFC Blowing Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HFC Blowing Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HFC Blowing Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HFC Blowing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HFC Blowing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global HFC Blowing Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HFC Blowing Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HFC Blowing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HFC Blowing Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global HFC Blowing Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global HFC Blowing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HFC Blowing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers HFC Blowing Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HFC Blowing Agent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HFC Blowing Agent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HFC Blowing Agent Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

