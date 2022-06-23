Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ophthalmology Medical Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vision Care Equipments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ophthalmology Medical Equipment include Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Ziemer, Johnson & Johnson, Hoya, Essilor, Haag-Streit and Nidek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ophthalmology Medical Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vision Care Equipments

Ophthalmology Surgical Equipments

Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipments

Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Ophthalmologic Center

Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ophthalmology Medical Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ophthalmology Medical Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Ziemer

Johnson & Johnson

Hoya

Essilor

Haag-Streit

Nidek

Staar Surgical

Topcon

Allotex

VisionCare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Companies

3.6.2 List of G

