Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ophthalmology Medical Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vision Care Equipments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ophthalmology Medical Equipment include Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Ziemer, Johnson & Johnson, Hoya, Essilor, Haag-Streit and Nidek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ophthalmology Medical Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vision Care Equipments
Ophthalmology Surgical Equipments
Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipments
Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Ophthalmologic Center
Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ophthalmology Medical Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ophthalmology Medical Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alcon
Bausch + Lomb
Carl Zeiss Meditec
Ziemer
Johnson & Johnson
Hoya
Essilor
Haag-Streit
Nidek
Staar Surgical
Topcon
Allotex
VisionCare
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ophthalmology Medical Equipment Companies
