Sun Shade Sails Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sun Shade Sails in global, including the following market information:

Global Sun Shade Sails Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sun Shade Sails Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Sun Shade Sails companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sun Shade Sails market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fabric Sail Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sun Shade Sails include Coolaroo, Architen Landrell, LAVELERIA, KE Outdoor Design, DVELAS, NuRange, Sail Shade World, Nelson Shade Solutions and USA SHADE and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sun Shade Sails manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sun Shade Sails Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Sun Shade Sails Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fabric Sail

Plastic Sail

Fiberglass Fabric Sail

Others

Global Sun Shade Sails Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Sun Shade Sails Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Business

Public Area

Others

Global Sun Shade Sails Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Sun Shade Sails Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sun Shade Sails revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sun Shade Sails revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sun Shade Sails sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Sun Shade Sails sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coolaroo

Architen Landrell

LAVELERIA

KE Outdoor Design

DVELAS

NuRange

Sail Shade World

Nelson Shade Solutions

USA SHADE

Doyle Sails

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sun Shade Sails Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sun Shade Sails Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sun Shade Sails Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sun Shade Sails Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sun Shade Sails Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sun Shade Sails Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sun Shade Sails Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sun Shade Sails Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sun Shade Sails Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sun Shade Sails Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sun Shade Sails Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sun Shade Sails Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sun Shade Sails Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sun Shade Sails Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sun Shade Sails Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sun Shade Sails Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sun Shade Sails Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Fabric Sail



