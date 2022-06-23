Fresh Squid Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Fresh Squid market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fresh Squid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fresh Squid market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361322/fresh-squid

Fresh Squid Market Segment by Type

Living Body

Frozen

Fresh Squid Market Segment by Application

Retail

Food Processed

Others

The report on the Fresh Squid market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Super Royale Seafoods Int’l., Inc

Perintis Jaya Internasional

Maruha Nichiro

Grupo Nueva Pescanova

Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISSUI)

Oceana Group

Thai Union Group

Nghi Loc Import Export Co., Ltd

Lucio Salvador Alcaraz Ley

VAITI FISHERIES PRIVATE LIMITED

Mah Protein

Sukses Lautan Indonesia

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Fresh Squid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fresh Squid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fresh Squid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fresh Squid with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fresh Squid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fresh Squid companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fresh Squid Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fresh Squid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fresh Squid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fresh Squid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fresh Squid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fresh Squid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fresh Squid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fresh Squid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fresh Squid in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fresh Squid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fresh Squid Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fresh Squid Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fresh Squid Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fresh Squid Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fresh Squid Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fresh Squid Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Fresh Squid Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fresh Squid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fresh Squid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fresh Squid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fresh Squid Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fresh Squid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fresh Squid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fresh Squid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fresh Squid Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Fresh Squid Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fresh Squid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fresh Squid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fresh Squid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fresh Squid Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fresh Squid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fresh Squid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fresh Squid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fresh Squid Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fresh Squid Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fresh Squid Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fresh Squid Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fresh Squid Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fresh Squid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fresh Squid Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fresh Squid Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fresh Squid in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fresh Squid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fresh Squid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fresh Squid Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fresh Squid Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fresh Squid Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fresh Squid Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fresh Squid Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fresh Squid Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fresh Squid Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fresh Squid Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fresh Squid Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fresh Squid Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fresh Squid Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fresh Squid Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fresh Squid Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fresh Squid Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fresh Squid Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fresh Squid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fresh Squid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fresh Squid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fresh Squid Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fresh Squid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fresh Squid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fresh Squid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fresh Squid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fresh Squid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fresh Squid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Super Royale Seafoods Int’l., Inc

7.1.1 Super Royale Seafoods Int’l., Inc Corporation Information

7.1.2 Super Royale Seafoods Int’l., Inc Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Super Royale Seafoods Int’l., Inc Fresh Squid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Super Royale Seafoods Int’l., Inc Fresh Squid Products Offered

7.1.5 Super Royale Seafoods Int’l., Inc Recent Development

7.2 PT. Perintis Jaya Internasional

7.2.1 PT. Perintis Jaya Internasional Corporation Information

7.2.2 PT. Perintis Jaya Internasional Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 PT. Perintis Jaya Internasional Fresh Squid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 PT. Perintis Jaya Internasional Fresh Squid Products Offered

7.2.5 PT. Perintis Jaya Internasional Recent Development

7.3 Maruha Nichiro

7.3.1 Maruha Nichiro Corporation Information

7.3.2 Maruha Nichiro Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Maruha Nichiro Fresh Squid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Maruha Nichiro Fresh Squid Products Offered

7.3.5 Maruha Nichiro Recent Development

7.4 Grupo Nueva Pescanova

7.4.1 Grupo Nueva Pescanova Corporation Information

7.4.2 Grupo Nueva Pescanova Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Grupo Nueva Pescanova Fresh Squid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Grupo Nueva Pescanova Fresh Squid Products Offered

7.4.5 Grupo Nueva Pescanova Recent Development

7.5 Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISSUI)

7.5.1 Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISSUI) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISSUI) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISSUI) Fresh Squid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISSUI) Fresh Squid Products Offered

7.5.5 Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISSUI) Recent Development

7.6 Oceana Group

7.6.1 Oceana Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Oceana Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Oceana Group Fresh Squid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Oceana Group Fresh Squid Products Offered

7.6.5 Oceana Group Recent Development

7.7 Thai Union Group

7.7.1 Thai Union Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Thai Union Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Thai Union Group Fresh Squid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Thai Union Group Fresh Squid Products Offered

7.7.5 Thai Union Group Recent Development

7.8 Nghi Loc Import Export Co., Ltd

7.8.1 Nghi Loc Import Export Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nghi Loc Import Export Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nghi Loc Import Export Co., Ltd Fresh Squid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nghi Loc Import Export Co., Ltd Fresh Squid Products Offered

7.8.5 Nghi Loc Import Export Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.9 Lucio Salvador Alcaraz Ley

7.9.1 Lucio Salvador Alcaraz Ley Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lucio Salvador Alcaraz Ley Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lucio Salvador Alcaraz Ley Fresh Squid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lucio Salvador Alcaraz Ley Fresh Squid Products Offered

7.9.5 Lucio Salvador Alcaraz Ley Recent Development

7.10 VAITI FISHERIES PRIVATE LIMITED

7.10.1 VAITI FISHERIES PRIVATE LIMITED Corporation Information

7.10.2 VAITI FISHERIES PRIVATE LIMITED Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 VAITI FISHERIES PRIVATE LIMITED Fresh Squid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 VAITI FISHERIES PRIVATE LIMITED Fresh Squid Products Offered

7.10.5 VAITI FISHERIES PRIVATE LIMITED Recent Development

7.11 Mah Protein

7.11.1 Mah Protein Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mah Protein Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mah Protein Fresh Squid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mah Protein Fresh Squid Products Offered

7.11.5 Mah Protein Recent Development

7.12 PT. Sukses Lautan Indonesia

7.12.1 PT. Sukses Lautan Indonesia Corporation Information

7.12.2 PT. Sukses Lautan Indonesia Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 PT. Sukses Lautan Indonesia Fresh Squid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 PT. Sukses Lautan Indonesia Products Offered

7.12.5 PT. Sukses Lautan Indonesia Recent Development

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361322/fresh-squid

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States