Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Greenhouse Heating System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems include Certhon, DutchGreenhouses, ULMAAgricola, Munters, RICHEL Group, Kelvion, MISTEC, GGS Structures Inc. and HORCONEX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Greenhouse Heating System
Greenhouse Cooling System
Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Flower Planting
Vegetable Cultivation
Fruit Cultivation
Other
Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Certhon
DutchGreenhouses
ULMAAgricola
Munters
RICHEL Group
Kelvion
MISTEC
GGS Structures Inc.
HORCONEX
Econoheat Pty Ltd
Aytekin Group
Nexus Corporation
Agra Tech
Alcomij
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Greenhouse Heating and Cooling Systems Players in Global Market
