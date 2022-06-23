Potassium Bisulfite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Bisulfite in global, including the following market information:

Global Potassium Bisulfite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potassium Bisulfite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Potassium Bisulfite companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potassium Bisulfite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Bisulfite include BASF SE, Murphy and Son, Esseco, Avantor Performance Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Ram-Nath, Pat Impex, Jay Dinesh Chemicals and Imperial Oilfield Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Bisulfite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Bisulfite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Potassium Bisulfite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Potassium Bisulfite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Potassium Bisulfite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wine Industry

Beer Industry

Food Preservatives Industry

Textile Industry

Photographic Chemicals

Other

Global Potassium Bisulfite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Potassium Bisulfite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Bisulfite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Bisulfite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Bisulfite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Potassium Bisulfite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Murphy and Son

Esseco

Avantor Performance Chemicals

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Ram-Nath

Pat Impex

Jay Dinesh Chemicals

Imperial Oilfield Chemicals

Advance Chemical

Shakti Chemicals

Triveni Chemicals

Shalibhadra Group

Shandong Minde Chemical

