Potassium Bisulfite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Bisulfite in global, including the following market information:
Global Potassium Bisulfite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Potassium Bisulfite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Potassium Bisulfite companies in 2021 (%)
The global Potassium Bisulfite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Potassium Bisulfite include BASF SE, Murphy and Son, Esseco, Avantor Performance Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Ram-Nath, Pat Impex, Jay Dinesh Chemicals and Imperial Oilfield Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Potassium Bisulfite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Potassium Bisulfite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Potassium Bisulfite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Global Potassium Bisulfite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Potassium Bisulfite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wine Industry
Beer Industry
Food Preservatives Industry
Textile Industry
Photographic Chemicals
Other
Global Potassium Bisulfite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Potassium Bisulfite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Potassium Bisulfite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Potassium Bisulfite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Potassium Bisulfite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Potassium Bisulfite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Murphy and Son
Esseco
Avantor Performance Chemicals
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Ram-Nath
Pat Impex
Jay Dinesh Chemicals
Imperial Oilfield Chemicals
Advance Chemical
Shakti Chemicals
Triveni Chemicals
Shalibhadra Group
Shandong Minde Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Potassium Bisulfite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Potassium Bisulfite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Potassium Bisulfite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Potassium Bisulfite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Potassium Bisulfite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Potassium Bisulfite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Potassium Bisulfite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Potassium Bisulfite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Potassium Bisulfite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Potassium Bisulfite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Potassium Bisulfite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Bisulfite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Bisulfite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Bisulfite Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Bisulfite Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Bisulfite Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Potassium Bis
