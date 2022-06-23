Video Vehicle Detector Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Vehicle Detector in global, including the following market information:
Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Video Vehicle Detector companies in 2021 (%)
The global Video Vehicle Detector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Image Acquisition Module Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Video Vehicle Detector include Citilog SA, Efkon AG, FLIR Intelligent Transportation Systems, Image Sensing Systems Inc., INIT Innovation In Traffic Systems, ItraMAS Corporation Sdn Bhd, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, LeddarTech Inc. and Q-Free ASA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Video Vehicle Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Video Vehicle Detector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Image Acquisition Module
Image Preprocessing
Image Segmentation Module
Global Video Vehicle Detector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Expressway
City Road
Others
Global Video Vehicle Detector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Video Vehicle Detector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Video Vehicle Detector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Video Vehicle Detector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Video Vehicle Detector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Citilog SA
Efkon AG
FLIR Intelligent Transportation Systems
Image Sensing Systems Inc.
INIT Innovation In Traffic Systems
ItraMAS Corporation Sdn Bhd
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
LeddarTech Inc.
Q-Free ASA
Sanef ITS Technologies
Siemens AG
SpeedInfo, Inc.
SWARCO TRAFFIC SYSTEMS GmbH
Tacel Ltd.
TransCore Inc.
Xerox Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Video Vehicle Detector Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Video Vehicle Detector Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Video Vehicle Detector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Video Vehicle Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Video Vehicle Detector Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Video Vehicle Detector Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Video Vehicle Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Video Vehicle Detector Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Video Vehicle Detector Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Video Vehicle Detector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Vehicle Detector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Video Vehicle Detector Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Vehicle Detector Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Vehicle Detector Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Vehicle Detector Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and Japan Video Vehicle Detector Market Size, Forecast to 2027
Global Video Vehicle Detector Sales Market Report 2021