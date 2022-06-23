Medical Thermoplastic Splints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Thermoplastic Splints in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Thermoplastic Splints companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Thermoplastic Splints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Temperature Thermoplastic Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Thermoplastic Splints include Lenjoy?Comfy Splints?, Allard International, Bird & Cronin, Arden Medikal, Bauerfeind, Aircast, Ottobock, Breg and Cascade Dafo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Thermoplastic Splints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Temperature Thermoplastic Materials
High Temperature Thermoplastic Materials
Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hand and Arm
Foot and Knee
Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Thermoplastic Splints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Thermoplastic Splints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Thermoplastic Splints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Thermoplastic Splints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lenjoy?Comfy Splints?
Allard International
Bird & Cronin
Arden Medikal
Bauerfeind
Aircast
Ottobock
Breg
Cascade Dafo
Corflex
United Ortho
Conwell Medical
DonJoy
Dr. Med
Lohmann & Rauscher
BORT Medical
Medpack Swiss Group
Thuasne
Trulife
North Coast Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Thermoplastic Splints Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Thermoplastic Splints Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Thermoplastic Splints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Thermoplastic Splints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Thermoplastic Splints Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Thermoplastic Splints Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Thermoplastic Splints Companies
