Medical Uroflowmeter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Uroflowmetry is a diagnostic test that is administered to check for abnormalities in the amount or flow rate of a patient's urine. The procedure is straightforward and painless, and simply involves urinating into a funnel device attached to an electronic meter. Doctors commonly use uroflowmetry to check for possible bladder obstructions, kidney problems, prostate enlargement, and urinary tract infections. Unusual test results indicate the need for additional testing procedures, such as x-rays and sample lab analysis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Uroflowmeter in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Uroflowmeter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Uroflowmeter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Uroflowmeter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Uroflowmeter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wireless Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Uroflowmeter include MMS Medical Measurement Systems, Schippers-Medizintechnik, Tic Medizintechnik, MEDICA, EV.ServiceItalia, Andromeda, Aymed, CellSonic Medical and MCube Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Uroflowmeter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Uroflowmeter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Uroflowmeter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wireless
Wired
Global Medical Uroflowmeter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Uroflowmeter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Male
Female
Global Medical Uroflowmeter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Uroflowmeter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Uroflowmeter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Uroflowmeter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Uroflowmeter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Uroflowmeter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MMS Medical Measurement Systems
Schippers-Medizintechnik
Tic Medizintechnik
MEDICA
EV.ServiceItalia
Andromeda
Aymed
CellSonic Medical
MCube Technology
Mediwatch
EMD Medical Technologies
LABORIE
NOVAmedtek
Foresight Technology
BestMedical
Dantec Medical
Medispec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Uroflowmeter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Uroflowmeter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Uroflowmeter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Uroflowmeter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Uroflowmeter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Uroflowmeter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Uroflowmeter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Uroflowmeter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Uroflowmeter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Uroflowmeter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Uroflowmeter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Uroflowmeter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Uroflowmeter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Uroflowmeter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Uroflowmeter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Uroflowmeter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
