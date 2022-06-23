Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stationary Rotary Lobe Compressor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors include Aerzen Machines Ltd, Busch Vacuum Bangladesh Ltd, Kaeser Compressors, Inc., Howden Group Ltd, Airvac Industries & Projects and Gardner Denver Holding, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stationary Rotary Lobe Compressor
Portable Rotary Lobe Compressor
Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mining
Manufacturing
Others
Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aerzen Machines Ltd
Busch Vacuum Bangladesh Ltd
Kaeser Compressors, Inc.
Howden Group Ltd
Airvac Industries & Projects
Gardner Denver Holding, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Rotary Lobe Compressors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
