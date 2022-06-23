HUD Helmets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The main growth driver of the HUD helmet market is the increase in sales of luxury motorcycles and the advancement of technology. The use of increasing numbers of motorcycle enthusiasts' accessories. The growth trend of connected motorcycles is another key factor driving the type of restrained connections in the HUD helmet market Some leading companies in the HUD helmet market use network connections. For example, REEYDR is a HUD helmet solution provider in New Zealand. REYEDR HUD's connection to smartphone applications provides things like speed, turn navigation, caller ID, audio alerts, Features such as manual SOS and music. The smartphone app also provides detailed information such as routes and rides, travel statistics, and GFX data.
This report contains market size and forecasts of HUD Helmets in global, including the following market information:
Global HUD Helmets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HUD Helmets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five HUD Helmets companies in 2021 (%)
The global HUD Helmets market was valued at 104.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 500.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
OLED Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HUD Helmets include REYEDR, BIKESYSTEMS, DigiLens, NUVIZ, SKULLY Technologies, JARVISH, Japan Display, BMW Motorrad and Reevu. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HUD Helmets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HUD Helmets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HUD Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
OLED
LCOS
LCD and LED
Global HUD Helmets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HUD Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Racing Professionals
Racing Amateurs
Global HUD Helmets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HUD Helmets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HUD Helmets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HUD Helmets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HUD Helmets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies HUD Helmets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
REYEDR
BIKESYSTEMS
DigiLens
NUVIZ
SKULLY Technologies
JARVISH
Japan Display
BMW Motorrad
Reevu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HUD Helmets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HUD Helmets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HUD Helmets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HUD Helmets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HUD Helmets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global HUD Helmets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HUD Helmets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HUD Helmets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HUD Helmets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HUD Helmets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HUD Helmets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HUD Helmets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers HUD Helmets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HUD Helmets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HUD Helmets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HUD Helmets Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global HUD Helmets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 OLED
4.1.3 LCOS
4.1.4 LCD and LED
4.2 By Type – Global HUD
