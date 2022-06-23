Agricultural Solar Pumps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Solar Pumps in global, including the following market information:
Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Agricultural Solar Pumps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agricultural Solar Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Submersible Pumps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Solar Pumps include Lorentz, CRI Group, Shakti Solar Pumping System, Strategic Initiatives, SunEdison, Solar Power & Pump Co., LLC, Rainbow Power Co., Ltd, Wenling Jintai Pump Factory and American West Windmill & Solar Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agricultural Solar Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Submersible Pumps
Surface Pumps
Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Irrigation
Drinking Water
Others
Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agricultural Solar Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agricultural Solar Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Agricultural Solar Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Agricultural Solar Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lorentz
CRI Group
Shakti Solar Pumping System
Strategic Initiatives
SunEdison
Solar Power & Pump Co., LLC
Rainbow Power Co., Ltd
Wenling Jintai Pump Factory
American West Windmill & Solar Company
Bright Solar Water Pumps
USL
Grundfos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agricultural Solar Pumps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agricultural Solar Pumps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agricultural Solar Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Solar Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Solar Pumps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Solar Pumps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Solar Pumps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Solar Pumps Companies
